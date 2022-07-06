Advertisement

Free preschool for Colorado

Free preschool for Colorado
Free preschool for Colorado(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for ways to save money on your child’s education the Colorado Department of Early Childhood has your back. Following in the footsteps of states like Oklahoma, Florida, and Vermont, Colorado created a new universal preschool program. The program will start in August 2023 with registration beginning in January 2023.

I spoke with the Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Roy, who said she’s excited about what this program will do for the state. “They will have access to universal, high-quality, voluntary preschool starting next year” she said. That isn’t the only great thing about this new program. This will come at no cost to residents with funding coming from Proposition EE. It took two years to get this off the ground and running here in Colorado.

I spoke with one resident who explained she’s excited about this new program because of the price of preschool. “Preschool can get pretty pricey and the district has a preschool but you have to have a lot of qualifications to get in” she said, “so I think it’s good that three year old’s could have a really easy option that’s free cause a lot of the private schools add up.”

For more information about this program you can visit cdec.colorado.gov.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power has been knocked out in parts of the valley.
Power knocked out in Grand Junction
Mesa County Board of Commissioners Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioners want state out of elections
The two women sold hundreds of bodies and body parts without the consent of the deceased's...
Former Montrose funeral home owner accused of selling bodies and body parts without consent pleads guilty
The girl was performing with her cheer team when she was hit by a vehicle that was with the...
8-year-old girl killed in July 4th parade accident
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Viewers can expect interference in our broadcasts until the problem is solved.+
STATION ALERT: The KJCT transmitter is currently being repaired. Viewers may lose our broadcast or see interference at random.
Suplizio's Field is currently all natural grass.
Grand Junction City looking to fund new artificial turf for Suplizio Field
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money