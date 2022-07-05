Widespread showers and storms continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just enough moisture made it into the Western Slope yesterday afternoon to bring some isolated to scattered showers and storms to the region. Most of the rain dissipated overnight last night, but several places along and west of Interstate 70, Highway 50, and Highway 550 started their Tuesday morning with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage will continue to increase through the morning and especially into the afternoon as abundant monsoon moisture continues to stream over the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in between the showers, and highs in the middle to upper 80s with a couple of lower 90s possible. Some showers and storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, which brings some flooding concerns into the region. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the High Country including the Grizzly Creek burn scar area starting at 3 PM and ending at 9 PM today. Some showers and storms could continue to persist into the late evening and the early overnight hours, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

One more day of showers and storms

Monsoon moisture returns in just about the same capacity through the day on Wednesday, bringing yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Western Slope. We’ll once again see partly cloudy skies in locations where we don’t see any rain. Temperatures should remain below normal, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Drier air moves into the region overnight Wednesday night, quickly bringing and showers and thunderstorms to an end through the evening.

Summertime heat arrives

Mostly sunny skies settle into the region on Thursday, and temperatures immediately turn warmer as well. We’ll jump from the middle and upper 80s on Wednesday to the lower and middle 90s on Thursday, then the middle and upper 90s on Friday. Triple digits return to the forecast by the weekend and into the early portions of the start of next week in some of the lower elevations.

