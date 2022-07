GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people.

Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages.

The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark.

Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects some to be repaired within an hour.

