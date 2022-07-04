Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community.

“We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.

Casal says the Third of July Fireworks Display is a long-lasting tradition.

“It’s a tradition that dates back, years and years exactly when it started, not 100% sure,” added Casal. ”Lower Valley did the show for many, many years, and about 15 years, the City of Fruita took over the show.”

Around 700 fireworks were set off from Snooks Bottom Park.

