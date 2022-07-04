Advertisement

4th of July firework safety

4th of July firework safety
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 4th of July is here! Grand Junction held plenty of events throughout the day today to celebrate our independence. A parade kicked things off at 10 AM in downtown Grand Junction with the last event taking place tonight at the newly renovated Lincoln Park stadium at 9:45 PM.

Of course, with 4th of July comes fireworks. I spoke with the Community Outreach Specialist, Ellis Thompson-Ellis, for the Grand Junction Fire Department who told me fireworks are fun but some are still illegal. When thinking of which fireworks to use remember the slogan, “go up or blow up.” That means if fireworks go in the air or blow up they are illegal. The only place you can see those types are at the firework show tonight at Lincoln Park stadium.

Ellis reminded me that while all these events are fun ways to spend time with the family, she wants you and your loved ones to be safe. She said, “being responsible with legal fireworks and not using illegal fireworks that go up or blow up. You can enjoy a professional display or enjoy a cookout with your family. Make sure to stay with the BBQ at all times. Make sure that kids and pets are safe when your cooking or using fireworks. Last but not least please drive responsibly this evening.”

