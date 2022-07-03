Advertisement

One person displaced after home is damaged by fire

400 block of High Pointe Circle
400 block of High Pointe Circle(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:30 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person is without their home after a fire severely damaged their home in the Redlands.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the home on the 400 block of High Pointe Circle around 9:30 Saturday morning.

The fire department said when crews arrived on scene the home’s garage was fully engulfed and when crews went inside the garage, they discovered the flames had moved into the attic and the interior of the home.

One person living in the home was able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and is providing assistance for the person who was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

