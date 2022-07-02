Lightning Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every year, the country can experience one of nature’s most beautiful displays, lightning. But unfortunately, while it may look beautiful, it can also become dangerous if someone does not take the proper precautions.

Lightning is most dangerous to people if they are outside and exposed to it. The dangers can increase depending on where the person is outside. Lightning is lazy but will strike the tallest objects first. If you are outside during a thunderstorm, the safest place is to get indoors or into a vehicle that has a hard-top roof.

Avoid standing by trees, under shelters, and in open fields or spaces. In this scenario, you become the tallest object in wide-open spaces with nothing around, and the chances of getting struck increase. However, with lightning-related deaths remaining low per year, there is still that chance that it could happen.

Everyone should remember the best motto when encountering a thunderstorm: When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.