Dr. Brian Hill begins role as superintendent for D51

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new superintendent for Mesa County Valley School District 51 takes over on Friday.

Dr. Brian Hill replaces Diana Sirko, who retired this past school year. Hill says he is thrilled about his new position and has a vision of making D51 the best district in the state.

Hill says he’s excited about a district-wide strategic plan. It will guide the district’s work for the next three years and aims to improve relationships with the community and support students and staff.

”I have an advantage that I’ve been here for a few years. And so I’m not coming in here to, you know, flip things upside down,” said Hill. “But you know, it, there’s definitely work that we need to do. We have a lot of great things going on, but there’s definitely areas that we can improve. So, you know, my goal and my job will be to figure out how I can best support our staff and our students and our families to make sure that we are making those improvements and that the district is better tomorrow than it was today.”

Hill will work alongside the board members as a team of six, focusing on how to implement the pieces of the strategic plan best.

