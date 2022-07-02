City, county and district discuss Orchard Mesa Pool’s future

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction city leaders are scrambling to figure out how to solve a multi-million dollar problem--the Orchard Mesa Pool.

The pool opened in 1983. Now, after 39 years, managers say the pool is past its prime and needs major renovations.

The full replacement of electrical, mechanical, filtration and HVAC systems is on their list.

Mayor Anna Stout says they recognize that Orchard Mesa is a part of the community and has been historically and traditionally unserved regarding access to public amenities.

“So, there really are two issues that we are discussing,” said Mayor Stout. “One is the differed maintenance that is just bringing the pool where it needs to be in its current operation state, but then the second conversation, which is really a city conversation, is additional renovations to actually make it a better pool if that makes sense.”

Mayor Stout says they are committed to continuing the operation of the orchard mesa pool and looking at how they can improve utilization.

