Advertisement

Monsoon storms continue through the 4th

An active summer monsoon will mean some soggy moments through our holiday weekend.
An active summer monsoon will mean some soggy moments through our holiday weekend.(KJCT)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A more active monsoon means we’ll end the week with showers and thunderstorms, and the elevated chance for rain will stay with us through our holiday weekend. Still, this very typical summer pattern doesn’t guarantee that we will all get rain each day.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms can produce abundant lightning, and rain can fall heavily at times. We’ll cool through the 80s and into the 70s through 9 PM, but if any of that rain finds you, you can be up to 10 degrees cooler. A few showers are possible overnight beneath an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be near 61 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will especially favor areas along the mountains. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees in Grand Junction and 85 degrees in Montrose.

The Holiday Weekend Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Independence Day. We’re not all guaranteed to get rain, but we’re all fair game. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be fewer, so more of us will stay dry. The mountains will be especially favored, and storms can bring lightning. Keep that in mind for your hiking plans. Showers and thunderstorms will be more abundant on Sunday. More areas will get rained on, but that doesn’t guarantee rain for everyone.

Independence Day Weather

For the 4th... the parade in Grand Junction starts at 10 AM. The weather should hold up for the parade, but spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. They’ll favor the mountains at first, but they’ll gradually spread out in the valleys, too.

Then Comes More Heat

Hotter, drier weather will arrive starting Tuesday. Temperatures could be nearing 100 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

Latest News

KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast June 25, 2022
Showers and storms return, some flooding possible
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's First Warn Forecast - 6/30
The monsoon turns more active, so showers and thunderstorms will increase for the end of the...
Monsoon showers and storms return Thursday
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast June 25, 2022
Scattered showers and storms becoming more likely