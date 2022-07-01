4th of July events around the Western Slope

The Palisade Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Palisade. After the parade, there will be a Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Palisade. There will be live music and food to purchase, the Palisade Lions Club will have its ice cream social. There will be games and activities, such as corn hole and water games. The Palisade High School Band is marching in the parade and will also give a performance at the park, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration featuring Merlin from the Grand Junction Police Department.