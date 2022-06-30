Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!

Karma is a five-year-old dog who came to Roice-Hurst after her owner passed away. Karma has a sweet, loving personality and gets along well with other dogs, cats, and children. She would make an excellent fit for a family dog. While Karma isn’t very high energy she would benefit from going on walks and having a yard to play in to help her lose a little weight.

If you’re interested in adopting Karma, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

