Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Karma’

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Karma'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:27 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Karma!

Karma is a five-year-old dog who came to Roice-Hurst after her owner passed away. Karma has a sweet, loving personality and gets along well with other dogs, cats, and children. She would make an excellent fit for a family dog. While Karma isn’t very high energy she would benefit from going on walks and having a yard to play in to help her lose a little weight.

If you’re interested in adopting Karma, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

Latest News

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT MUDSLIDES
KJCT MUDSLIDES
KJCT CRASH VICTIM
KJCT CRASH VICTIM
KJCT ELECTION FOLLOW UP
KJCT ELECTION FOLLOW UP