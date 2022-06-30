Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed.

The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex.

The group claimed competitors broke state law by using magazines that carried over 15 rounds.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages the complex.

According to county officials, CPW demanded participants in the U.S. Practical Gun association national championship to answer if they planned on using a high-capacity magazine and then asked them to sign an affidavit they knew what they were doing.

The county’s letter claims the policy is unconstitutional and urges the Governor to revoke it, or at the very least, work with the association.

The group canceled an October tournament anticipated to bring in 2500 competitors.

Supporters told the county businesses need the economic support. An opponent with Mothers Against Gun Violence called on commissioners to follow the law.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.