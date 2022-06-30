Advertisement

Emergency sewer repair on North Avenue, motorists should expect delays

Emergency sewer repairs are ongoing.
Emergency sewer repairs are ongoing.(MGN | MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emergency sewer repair work is being conducted at North Avenue and 5th Street. No public health threat. Service should not be impacted. One westbound lane of North Avenue is closed west of 5th Street. All of 5th Street is closed between North and Glenwood Avenues.

Repairs are estimated to continue through the evening.

Further details will be released as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
A colossal testament to aerospace engineering, the NASA Artemis One rocket looms, illuminated...
Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera named chair of Aerospace States Association
FILE - A bison lays down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone...
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by bison in Yellowstone
Working Dogs for Conservation trainer Michele Vasquez gets Charlie, a 4-year-old Lab, ready to...
Montana’s Blackfeet Tribe to use dogs to sniff out disease and contaminants