2nd visitor in 3 days gored by bison in Yellowstone

Incident details:

A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake on Wednesday, June 29.

The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the encounter and was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

This incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share.

This is the third reported bison and visitor incident in 2022. On May 30, a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, and a man approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser June 28.

How to view wildlife safely:

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached.

Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.

Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.

Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to view wildlife safely.

