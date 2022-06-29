Advertisement

Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately

The ten-count indicted clerk claims Secretary of State Jena Griswold “flipped” the votes
Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - As the polls came to a close on Tuesday evening, former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters delivered a post-primaries speech to a small crowd of supporters where she claims to have witnessed election fraud for the third time in Colorado. “As I was looking at the results, it was just so obvious that it should be flipped,” said Peters. “They’re cheating, and we’re gonna prove it,” Peters continued.

Peters did not specify who she believed to be responsible beyond Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and claimed that Griswold is a felon. Peters is currently fighting a ten-count indictment mix of felony and misdemeanor charges, including allegations of attempting to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation.

“You’d think that with all the eyes on them, they wouldn’t have cheated,” said Peter. “And I think that’s all they know how to do in Colorado.” To date, four reports have been filed alleging election fraud in Mesa County. None revealed any election fraud.

“Don’t you think she’d flip the vote tonight, on me?” said Peters, referring to Griswold. “She’s afraid of me. She doesn’t want to go up against me, because she knows I would beat her.”

Peters came in third and final place in the election with 28% of the vote, 85,117 votes behind the Republican nominee Pam Anderson. Mike O’Donnel took second, with just 967 more votes than Peters.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
A warm and mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms on...
Showers & Storms Return After A Warm, Dry Wednesday
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night

Latest News

Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions
Effective immediately, Montrose County has rescinded its fire restrictions.
Montrose County lifts fire restrictions, effective immediately