Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - As the polls came to a close on Tuesday evening, former Mesa County Clerk & Recorder Tina Peters delivered a post-primaries speech to a small crowd of supporters where she claims to have witnessed election fraud for the third time in Colorado. “As I was looking at the results, it was just so obvious that it should be flipped,” said Peters. “They’re cheating, and we’re gonna prove it,” Peters continued.

Peters did not specify who she believed to be responsible beyond Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and claimed that Griswold is a felon. Peters is currently fighting a ten-count indictment mix of felony and misdemeanor charges, including allegations of attempting to influence a public servant and criminal impersonation.

“You’d think that with all the eyes on them, they wouldn’t have cheated,” said Peter. “And I think that’s all they know how to do in Colorado.” To date, four reports have been filed alleging election fraud in Mesa County. None revealed any election fraud.

“Don’t you think she’d flip the vote tonight, on me?” said Peters, referring to Griswold. “She’s afraid of me. She doesn’t want to go up against me, because she knows I would beat her.”

Peters came in third and final place in the election with 28% of the vote, 85,117 votes behind the Republican nominee Pam Anderson. Mike O’Donnel took second, with just 967 more votes than Peters.

