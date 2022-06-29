Advertisement

Six monkeypox cases in Colorado, no local cases at the moment

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Six cases of monkeypox are identified in Colorado. At the moment, no local cases in Mesa County.

The Mesa County Public Health is working closely with local health systems to identify and limit the spread of the virus.

Especially at this time, with travel happening this summer and people going back and forth between the Front Range and the Western Slope, there is a chance of seeing monkeypox in the county.

The health department adds if any cases are to be detected in the county, trained teams will identify those people and administer post-exposure vaccines to prevent them from developing a disease.

“So monkeypox is rarely a fatal disease, although, of course, we want to prevent the spread of any infectious disease,” said Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Manager Rachel Burmeister. “So it’s important to if you suspect that you’ve been in contact with someone with monkeypox, or you suspect that you may have monkeypox, to talk to your physician so that we can break the cycle of transmission and prevent other people from getting sick.”

According to MCPH, monkeypox is spread through close contact with someone infected with the disease through lesions, body fluids, or respiratory droplets.

The health department will notify the community when any cases are confirmed in the county.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
A warm and mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms on...
Showers & Storms Return After A Warm, Dry Wednesday
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night

Latest News

Tina Peters' post-Primaries speech.
Tina Peters claims Republican nominee Pam Anderson did not win legitimately
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions