Advertisement

Showers & Storms Return After A Warm, Dry Wednesday

A warm and mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms on...
A warm and mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.(KJCT)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:28 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our forecast so far this week has been right on track: we’re warm and mostly dry with showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm. We’ll cool slowly through the 90s and into the 80s after 10 PM. Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 65 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms may be a bit more common than they’ve been so far this week, but they’re still likely to be primarily over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 96 degrees around Grand Junction and 92 degrees around Montrose.

Showers & T’Storms Return Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms are on track to increase on Thursday afternoon and evening. They’ll start over the mountains and then develop over the lower valleys, including around Grand Junction, more in the evenings. Friday may be more of a mountain-favored day for showers and storms again, and that may be the case on Saturday, too. Still, the environment is more favorable for at least a few showers and storms in the valleys on both Friday and Saturday as compared to the start of this week. Showers and thunderstorms will likely increase again on Sunday and Monday. Monday’s storms may become especially gusty in the afternoon and evening.

Drying Starts Next Week

Long-range forecast trends are finally starting to show some shifting. The 6-10 day forecast trends lean toward above-normal rainfall, but the 8-14 day trends are now starting to lean in a drier direction and trending toward below-normal rainfall. We start to see that drying around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This could set us up for a warmer-than-normal period when “normal” is already a toasty 93-95 degrees for afternoon highs.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

More sunshine, fewer higher elevation storms
Zack Webster
Zack Webster's First Warn Forecast - 6/28
Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, but they'll mainly be over the mountains.
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Showers and thunderstorms will be few on Tuesday, and those few will be mainly over the...
Storms are scarce early this week, more abundant late this week