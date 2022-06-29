Scattered showers and storms becoming more likely

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the Western Slope started their day with sunny to mostly sunny skies, with a little bit more cloud cover primarily along and north on Interstate 70. The clouds kept temperatures warmer in places like Grand Junction and Moab, while everyone else saw temperatures right around where they have been each of the last couple of mornings. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue to build through the morning and into the early afternoon across the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again favor primarily the higher elevations this afternoon, but a few showers and storms cannot be ruled out in the lower elevations across the northern portions of the Western Slope. Where we don’t see rain, we’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Any rain on radar comes to an end through the evening, but we’ll continue to see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Some of the best moisture we’ve seen so far this week will lead to the best rain chances we’ve seen so far this week across the Western Slope, including the lower elevations as well on Thursday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Additional slight chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through the remainder of the week and into the weekend with highs in the middle 80s in Montrose and the lower 90s in Grand Junction.

Rain chances could potentially persist into the 4th of July as well. There is still some uncertainty for exact rain chances, however. Some data brings drier air into the region beginning Sunday evening, while others keep some of that monsoon moisture in place across the Western Slope until later in the day on Monday. For now we’ll mention a continued slight chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms, but stay tuned for additional forecast updates for Monday.

Drier air moves into the region again by next Tuesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs returning to the lower and middle 90s.

