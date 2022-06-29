Advertisement

Montrose County lifts fire restrictions, effective immediately

Effective immediately, Montrose County has rescinded its fire restrictions.
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard has lifted fire restrictions for all unincorporated parts of Montrose County. The Sheriff’s Office based their decision off moisture measurements in vegetation, predicted weather, and the predicted outlook for wildfire potential.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to still exercise caution when burning, and to make sure that water and shovels are readily available when doing so.

Further information can be found on the website for Western Slope fire restrictions.

