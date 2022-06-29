Advertisement

Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified

The victim has been identified.
The victim has been identified.(MGN | MGN)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The victim of a fatal car accident on June 25 has been identified as 19-year-old Montrose resident Domonic Garcia. The accident was at 7th Street and Patterson.

His cause of death has been identified as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death has been ruled as an accident.

Toxicology is pending, and results will be released as they become available.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
A warm and mainly dry Wednesday will be followed by increasing showers and thunderstorms on...
Showers & Storms Return After A Warm, Dry Wednesday
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say

Latest News

Lake San Cristobal, Hinsdale County, Colorado.
Hinsdale County scenic byway wins award from National Scenic Byway Foundation
Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, allowing a glimpse into...
Parents be advised: Active shooter drill at Grand Valley High School
Crime Stoppers: Summer Safety Tips
Crime Stoppers: Summer Safety Tips
Fire danger ranges from very high to extreme.
Delta County, part of GMUG National Forests rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions