City of Grand Junction to close for July 4, with some exceptions

The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.
The City of Grand Junction will have adjusted hours for the 4th of July.(The City of Grand Junction | The City of Grand Junction)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day, with the exception of the police and fire departments.

Garbage pick-up will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week, and the Recycling Center drop-off location will be closed as well. Curbside pick-up will also be delayed for the remainder of the week with the exception of Friday.

As July 4 is a holiday, parking meters downtown will also be free.

