More sunshine, fewer higher elevation storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In almost an exact repeat from yesterday, we’re off to a sunny start to our Tuesday for just about everyone across the Western Slope. Morning temperatures wound up in the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations, with 40s and 50s along the High Country. Sunny skies continue through much of the morning and into the very early portions of the afternoon, then scattered clouds will start to bubble up around the region as we hit peak daytime heating. Some isolated higher elevation showers and thunderstorms are once again possible, but coverage should be a little bit lower than what we saw yesterday. We shouldn’t see any issues from rain in Grand Junction or Montrose today. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Mostly clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

A bit more moisture moves back into the region on Wednesday, which will help to increase cloud coverage and rain chances a bit more. The best rain chances for Wednesday will still remain largely in the higher elevations, but we can’t completely rule out one or two of those showers or storms making it down into the valleys. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Some of the best moisture of the week moves into the region on Thursday, and that will also bring in our best rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon, and we have a much better chance of getting some of those showers and storms down into the valleys. Higher rain chances will also drop high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Slight rain chances continue through the end of the work week and into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

Partly cloudy skies and slight chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday for the 4th of July. Highs still in the middle to upper 80s.

