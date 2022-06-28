Advertisement

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning

The interstate will be closed till later Monday night
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:42 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning in the area. The closure started Monday at about 6:30 p.m. and will be in place for at least a few hours, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-70 are closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero. The flash flood warning sent out by the National Weather Service is set to expire at 9:15 p.m., but CDOT says the interstate may be closed longer than that.

The department of transportation asks drivers to check cotrip.org for the latest road conditions.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night
Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
The judge has been suspended for unknown reasons.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended
KJCT News at 5:30 - First Warn Weather
More Scattered Storms on the Way

Latest News

COVID vaccines for children in Mesa County
COVID vaccines for kids in Mesa County
Mesa County law enforcement responded to a 911 call early Monday morning.
Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score