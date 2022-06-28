Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eartha’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eartha!

Eartha is a three-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. Eartha originally came in lost and landed at Mesa County Animal Services. She is affectionate and loves to be pet. Eartha is a gentle soul and gets along well with other dogs, cats and children.

Eartha is spayed and up-to-date on all of her vaccinations.

If you are interested in adopting Eartha contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

