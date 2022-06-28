COVID vaccines for kids in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting tomorrow, Mesa County Public Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months. I spoke with Allison Sanchez, of Mesa County Public Health, who said this vaccine is more than safe for your child, but understands if you still have some questions.

She said, “right now data is showing us the vaccine is safe for all age groups.” She went on to say parents who have questions about the vaccine should talk with their doctor or research online. “CDC and FDA are always at the top of the list the,” she explained. “ACIP is always at the top of the list, so I just think always looking for reliable sources and talking to practitioners, it’s the best way to get the most thorough information.”

I talked with a local parent who said she needs time to see how the vaccine will work with other kids. “It just time.” she said. “Time to see how the children will react or what the long-term effects are.” According to the Washington Post, children ages 6 months–2 years, who take the Moderna shot, have 51% effectiveness in preventing illness. Allison says that is good news since a child this age is building their immune system.

If you want to schedule an appointment to get your child vaccinated you can call Mesa County Public Health at 970-248-6900.

