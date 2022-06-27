Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police and Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested a Grand Junction man after an early morning call to 911.

Officers say the call came in about 2 am.

Emergency crews scrambled to the 500 block of 28 ¾ Road but when they arrived the victim and the suspect were gone.

Officers later found the victim and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jake Williams, 38, is behind bars tonight accused of first degree assault and felony menacing.

