Law enforcement arrest Grand Junction man suspected in stabbing
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police and Mesa County Sheriff’s office arrested a Grand Junction man after an early morning call to 911.
Officers say the call came in about 2 am.
Emergency crews scrambled to the 500 block of 28 ¾ Road but when they arrived the victim and the suspect were gone.
Officers later found the victim and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Jake Williams, 38, is behind bars tonight accused of first degree assault and felony menacing.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.