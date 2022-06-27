Dry and seasonable with mountain storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw occasional periods of scattered showers and storms across the Western Slope this past weekend, now things are starting to dry out across much of the region over the next couple of days. We’re starting out with plenty of sunshine across much of the region with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Some clouds will start to build back into the region by later this afternoon with some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the higher elevations. Highs in Grand Junction and Montrose will be slightly below average, in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies clear out once again as higher elevations showers and storms come to an end through the evening and overnight hours with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

We’ll see a little bit more cloud coverage through the day on Tuesday with potentially a few less showers and storms in the higher elevations. High temperatures will climb closer to and likely a degree or two above average with the smaller rain chances. Some showers and thunderstorms could move back down into the valleys on Wednesday before becoming a little bit more limited to the higher elevations again on Thursday and Friday. Highs continue to remain in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s range through the end of the work week.

Even better moisture moves into the region by the weekend, and we’ll start to see rain chances ramp up once again on Saturday and especially on Sunday. Highs continue in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s, with lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

