Advertisement

Select supermarkets pulling gun-themed koozies from shelves following controversy

Harris Teeter stores are pulling certain products after a former representative tweeted her disappointment. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Harris Teeter supermarkets are pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from their store shelves.

WBTV reports one of the koozies had a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death,” with another showing Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a gun.

Former North Carolina representative Christy Clark shared her disappointment on Twitter regarding the koozies, and a Harris Teeter representative has since said the items would be removed from stores.

“I think they recognize that as we face mass shootings and gun violence in our communities, we have to look closely at our culture and make changes,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
The judge has been suspended for unknown reasons.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended
Leaders across Colorado are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned...
Colorado leadership on Roe v. Wade: “A momentous mistake on multiple levels”

Latest News

Several other demonstrations continue across the nation.
Protests continue outside the Supreme Court and nationwide following abortion rights ruling
Several other demonstrations continue across the nation.
Protests continue outside the Supreme Court and nationwide following abortion rights ruling
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One killed in head-on crash Friday night
President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia