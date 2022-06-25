Advertisement

One killed in head-on crash Friday night

One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.
One person was killed in a two car crash Friday night in Grand Junction.(David Jones)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One person was killed in a head-on crash at 7th Street and Patterson in Grand Junction.

It happened at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. Two vehicles were involved, and traffic was blocked in parts of the roadway for a few hours while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a small car and an SUV were the two vehicles involved.

The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed on person died in the crash, but no other information was available as of Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
The judge has been suspended for unknown reasons.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended
Leaders across Colorado are speaking out on both sides after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned...
Colorado leadership on Roe v. Wade: “A momentous mistake on multiple levels”

Latest News

KJCT CJAM DAY 1
KJCT CJAM DAY 1
KJCT WATER MAIN
KJCT WATER MAIN
KJCT CJAM GABE LIVE
KJCT CJAM GABE LIVE
KJCT SAFE TENT
KJCT SAFE TENT