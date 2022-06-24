Water main break in downtown Grand Junction; residents may partially or completely lose water pressure.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main has broken on Struthers Avenue in downtown Grand Junction, between 7th Street and 9th Street. The water main is large, so Grand Junction residents may lose water pressure partially or completely until water is rerouted.

Crews are currently isolating the break and rerouting water so that repairs can begin, but water pressure will be reduced or lost in the downtown area for approximately fifteen minutes.

The City stated that water pressure will resume by around 12:35, but the water may be cloudy due to the rerouting and customers should run their water until it’s clear.

The Botanic Gardens and the Park Shelter will not have water until the break is fixed.

More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.