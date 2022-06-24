Advertisement

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, changing the landscape of women’s healthcare across the U.S.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Roe v. Wade has been overturned.(Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0 | Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:30 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., (KKCO) - The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, eliminating the previous precedent that established abortion as a constitutional right.

The opinion is the most consequential and controversial Supreme Court decision in decades, and transforms the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.

Votes fell along ideological lines, with the conservative supermajority voting the ruling out. Five justices signed onto the opinion.

⋅ Justice Clarence Thomas

⋅ Justice Samuel Alito

⋅ Justice Brett Kavanaugh

⋅ Justice Neil Gorsuch

⋅ Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Three justices dissented

⋅ Justice Stephen Breyer

⋅ Justice Sonia Sotomayor

⋅ Justice Elena Kagan

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
The judge has been suspended for unknown reasons.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
price hike
Price hikes in Grand Junction
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
Showers & storms increase, but we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain

Latest News

VA Western Colorado Health Care System: PTSD Awareness Month
VA Western Colorao Health Care System: PTSD Awareness Month
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
Chris Janson playing at Country Jam
Country Jam Day 1 kicks off
KJCT AVALANCHE LOCAL
KJCT AVALANCHE LOCAL