Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, changing the landscape of women’s healthcare across the U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (KKCO) - The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday morning, eliminating the previous precedent that established abortion as a constitutional right.

The opinion is the most consequential and controversial Supreme Court decision in decades, and transforms the landscape of women’s reproductive health in America.

Votes fell along ideological lines, with the conservative supermajority voting the ruling out. Five justices signed onto the opinion.

⋅ Justice Clarence Thomas

⋅ Justice Samuel Alito

⋅ Justice Brett Kavanaugh

⋅ Justice Neil Gorsuch

⋅ Justice Amy Coney Barrett

Three justices dissented

⋅ Justice Stephen Breyer

⋅ Justice Sonia Sotomayor

⋅ Justice Elena Kagan

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.