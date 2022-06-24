River City Sportsplex hosts watch party

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The River City Sportsplex in Grand Junction has been hosting watch parties at the location since the Stanley Cup Playoffs began. When the Colorado Avalanche made it to the Stanley Cup playoffs, they hosted these watch parties during game days. They house an 18-foot projector screen and set up chairs on the ice to make it feel like you are at Ball Arena. The event is free, but a reservation online is recommended before arrival.

However, aside from the watch parties, the building still does not lose its reputation as a hockey rink and camp. They still house open hockey to the public and camps for kids and adults who want to learn how to play hockey.

“We’ve had a lot of kids that have really bought into what we are trying to do and bought into the sport and been able to play. So many of our kids started back in October when we opened River City Sportsplex, in February and they have been able to play games and participate,” said Jackson Wilson, Hockey Director at Rivercity Sportsplex.

The Colorado Avalanch, as of Friday, June 24, is currently 3 to 1 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and needs one more win for the championship.

If you want to pre-register for the watch party, you can visit this website, and to learn more about classes or the building in general, visit rivercitysportsplex.com.

