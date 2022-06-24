Advertisement

Lawmakers comment on Supreme Court decision to strike down Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court overturned the landmark case Roe V. Wade this morning. Lawmakers weigh in on the decision.

Rep. Peter Welch (D) Vermont

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) Georgia

Rep. Ralph Norman (R) South Carolina

Rep. Tim Ryan (D) Ohio

Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) Arizona

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) Michigan

Rep. Dan Kildee (D) Michigan

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County law enforcement raided a home on Dawn Drive using explosives, tear gas, automated...
Grand Junction woman left picking up the pieces after her home was damaged by SWAT standoff
The judge has been suspended for unknown reasons.
Mesa County District Judge Lance Timbreza suspended
It's common for snakes to find a cool spot to hide in the warmer months, authorities said.
Woman bitten by snake hanging on her front door
The water line burst in the early afternoon and promptly flooded the area.
PHOTOS: Water main break in downtown Grand Junction is affecting much of the city; part of Riverside Parkway has flooded
price hike
Price hikes in Grand Junction

Latest News

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible...
‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say
He could face up to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to murder U.S. military...
US Army private admits plotting attack on military unit
A celebration outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington. The Supreme...
How US states have banned, limited or protected abortion