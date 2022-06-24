Advertisement

Drivers in Florida can now get tickets for playing music too loud, new law says

According to the new Florida law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Turn down the music!

A new law in Florida will allow police to give tickets to drivers whose music is too loud.

According to the new law, if your music is “plainly audible” from a distance of 25 feet or more, you could get a ticket.

Violation of the law will be considered a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a nonmoving violation. It’s unclear how much a ticket might cost.

