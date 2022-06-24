Advertisement

Country Jam Day 1 kicks off

Country music superstar Eric Church headlined along with artists Chris Janson, Lainey Wilson, Jo Dee Messina and Boy Named Banjo.
Chris Janson playing at Country Jam(Josh Vorse)
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:16 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Day one of Western Colorado’s biggest country music party, Country Jam, kicked off Thursday. Country music superstar Eric Church headlined along with artists Chris Janson, Lainey Wilson, Jo Dee Messina and Boy Named Banjo.

Country music artist Chris Janson spoke about his new album, “All In.” and his collaboration with Eric Church.

“My new single’s called “Keys to the Country” which I think is a big smash,” said Janson. “It’s brand new, only a couple of weeks old. But my favorite song on the album is “Flag on the Wall,” I’m playing it tonight. I wrote it with my buddy who’s on the bill tonight, Eric Church. It was the first time we wrote together, so it’s my favorite one. We had never been pals until this year. We met through a mutual friend of ours, Billy Gibbons, who’s ZZ Top. We have a duet on the new record “All In” called “You, me and the River.” It’s the first song I’ve ever recorded that I didn’t write. I write all my own songs and I didn’t write that one, he gave it to me. When he sent it to me I hit him back I said, why don’t we do a duet? I thoroughly expected a no response, but he said yes.”

Janson said his son Jesse usually joins him on stage for a song.

“At this point he’s pre-planned it,” said Janson. “It started for fun but he made a debut on the Grand Ole Opry with me a few months ago. He’s eight years old and he just wants to sing on stage every night. So we sing “The Real Bass Pro,” I’m a bass pro man.”

Country music artist Lainey Wilson said everyone in Western Colorado made her feel welcome, at home and comfortable. She then shared her inspiration behind her new single, “Heart like a truck.”

“It’s a little about where I’ve been, but more importantly about where I’m going,” said Wilson. “It’s a song about finding freedom and strength. It’s about embracing the scars, dents and bumps along the way because at the end of the day that’s what makes you, you. That’s what builds character. The last couple of years everybody’s been through it with the pandemic. I think we can all agree we’re coming out on the other side of it stronger and better than ever. We’ve all got a heart like a truck.”

Lainey also spoke about her upcoming album.

“You’re gonna be able to see the growth,” said Wilson. “I feel like during the pandemic I grew as a songwriter, as a performer, but more importantly as a person.”

