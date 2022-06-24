Central high school girls soccer team at country jam

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, when I visited the country jam grounds I ran into the Central high school girls soccer team. They told me they’re there to raise money for new soccer jerseys. It has been close to 10 years since the school has gotten new jerseys for the girls. Coach Beach explained why it’s important for the girls to volunteer and get new uniforms.

He told me, “when you look good, you play good” explaining why this team needs new jerseys. He went on to emphasize why this fundraiser is important. He says “a lot of these families that have kids playing soccer aren’t making enough money, two incomes houses. By this fundraising, it really helps our program. Having that competitiveness is going to help these girls achieve their goals in life.”

Their goal is to reach $5,000 to afford 36 new jerseys. The team will be at country jam until Saturday, June 25th, volunteering and raising money. If you are not able to make it to country jam and would like to support the team you can contact the Central high school athletic director. You can find his information on the schools website.

