Afternoon showers and storms for some

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After plenty of cloud coverage last night, we started our Thursday morning across most of the Western Slope with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The only real outlier was down around the San Juan Mountains, which saw some patches of fog with the increased moisture moving in. Most of the region will continue to remain dry as clouds increase through the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will start to develop primarily across the higher elevations of the Western Slope by the early afternoon. A couple of those showers and storms could migrate down into the valleys late this afternoon and through the evening, so that will be something to watch out for if your plans take you out to Country Jam this afternoon and evening. Where we don’t see any rain, we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Any showers and storms that are still out there by late this evening should dissipate through the overnight hours, and we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies again with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances continue into most of the weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible across the Western Slope on Friday, then again on Saturday almost exclusively in the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. Widespread better rain chances return to the region on Sunday with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.

Drier and warmer next week.

Rain chances will gradually taper off across the valleys through the opening half of next week. We’ll see partly cloudy skies each day with highs gradually warming through the middle and upper 80s and into the lower to middle 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll keep a very small mention of rain chances in the forecast each day, but any rain that does fall should continue to stay in the higher elevations of the region.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

