Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Ann'

Roice-Hurst pet of the week: 'Meet Ann'
Roice-Hurst pet of the week: 'Meet Ann'(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Ann!

Ann is a two-year-old Border Collie mix. Ann loves to cuddle and loves showing affection. She isn’t very treat or food motivated but is instead motivated by head scratches and belly rubs. Ann gets along well with other dogs and walks well on a leash. She would make a great addition to your family as a walking companion and as someone to cuddle up with at the end of the day.

If you’re interested in adopting Ann, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

