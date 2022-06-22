Advertisement

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
FILE -Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL Football rookie camp, Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Owings Mills, Md. Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday, June 22, 2022.(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)
By NOAH TRISTER
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:43 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26, his agent confirmed Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” agent Safarrah Lawson said in a statement. “He was a wonderful young man full of love and life. He will be remembered not just as a football player, but as a great father, son, brother and friend. The family ask for your continued prayers.”

Neither Lawson nor the Ravens announced the cause of death.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Ferguson set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

He was drafted by the Ravens in the third round in 2019, and played in 38 games as a pro with 4 1/2 sacks.

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Ferguson was a third-team AP All-American in 2018.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football program tweeted. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7th Street & Main Street in Grand Junction
Witness recounts moments after shots fired near popular restaurant
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
More monsoon showers and thunder on the way
Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
100 block of Independent Avenue.
Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas

Latest News

A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
Ukraine expects EU-wide support for candidacy to join bloc
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19 by FBI agents. She is...
Pediatrician pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire plot of ex-husband
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline...
Biden to call for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he also expects Tesla’s overall workforce to be larger in a year than...
Tesla to cut 10% of salaried staff, Elon Musk says