Mesa County launches new online survey

Mesa County Health wants to hear from you.
By Kacie Sinton. and Cyndy Koures.
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health wants to know what you think.

That’s why administrators launched a new community-wide survey.

You can answer the questions on laptops, mobile devices, or ask to have a hard copy mailed to you. It takes about 15 minutes and organizers promise that the results are confidential.

Questions are designed to understand what complications people run into when working with services in Mesa County, including how to plan upcoming budgets and identify critical quality of life issues.

“We really think that Mesa County Public Health’s dashboard should reflect the overall community, finances and attitude of the of the residents, public safety. That’s all part of public health, public health isn’t just about going out and doing some exercise,” said Executive Director Jeff Kuhr. “We were excited to be able to do this on behalf of the county, because we’ve built an awesome research and planning team at Mesa County Public Health.”

The survey closes July 29, 2022. Follow this link to find more about it.

