Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – An 11-year-old was the sole survivor of a crash in Kentucky that killed the boy’s parents and younger brother, officials said.

According to Kentucky State Police, 41-year-old Jitu Galani, 39-year-old Nitu Galani, and the couple’s 4-year-old son died in the crash Saturday night.

Troopers said Jitu Galani, the father, was driving a 2014 Honda CRV and missed the entrance to Carter Caves State Resort Park, where the family was planning to camp. When he put the vehicle in reverse to head back toward the entrance, the vehicle went over an embankment, fell into a creek, and landed on its top, investigators said.

The 11-year-old boy managed to get out of the vehicle and flag down a park ranger for help. Officials said the boy only suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said that all four people inside the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

According to the coroner, the family planned to camp with friends overnight at the park before heading home to Beavercreek, Ohio, after vacationing in Virginia Beach. Beavercreek is in the greater Dayton area.

Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are assessing the crash site to see if anything can be done to improve that section of road. According to a spokesperson, they received a request for a guardrail to be placed in the section where the accident happened. Engineers are assessing that request.

