Advertisement

AMAZING: Firefighter rappels down overpass to save dog that fell into ravine

Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.
Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.(Bartlett Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTLETT, Tenn. (Gray News) – First responders in Tennessee rappelled down an overpass and into a ravine to save a dog Tuesday night.

According to the Bartlett Police Department, officers received a call about a small dog that had jumped over an overpass and fell about 25 feet onto rocks in a ravine. The caller said the dog appeared injured.

Police said Lt. Matt Hill with the Bartlett Fire Department rappelled down to the dog to save it.

To everyone’s surprise, the dog was uninjured and able to follow Hill out of the ravine.

Police posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Bartlett is located about 13 miles east of Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7th Street & Main Street in Grand Junction
Witness recounts moments after shots fired near popular restaurant
KJCT 8 News at 5:30 Weather Forecast June 19, 2022
More monsoon showers and thunder on the way
Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
100 block of Independent Avenue.
Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault
A 5-year-old boy is dead after being left in a car for hours.
5-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in Texas

Latest News

FILE - Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, poses for photos during an...
Congress alleges ‘shadow’ probe by Commanders owner Snyder
What does a gas tax break mean for you?
What a gas tax break means for you
FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the...
James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90
FILE - Legislators in Wisconsin met Wednesday in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers reject abortion ban repeal
FILE - Supervisor Myrna Melgar says the San Francisco Police Department informed her that the...
San Francisco subway train shooting kills 1, wounds another