Witness recounts moments after shots fired near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Multiple shots were fired near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction, and one woman who witnessed the incident is sharing her account of what happened.

Madeline Goss and her group of friends were sitting on the patio at Ciara’s Cantina early Sunday morning when she said someone fired multiple shots from the roundabout on Main Street and 7th Street around 12:45 am on June 19. Goss said at first she wasn’t sure what was happening until her boyfriend said it was gunfire.

“It kind of just happened so quick, we heard just shot after shot,” said Goss. “So, we kind of all just looked at each other and we all just took off running.”

Goss said her group, along with many others, ran from the patio inside the cantina, looking for a place to get out of the way of any more potential gunfire.

“We don’t know what his motive is, we don’t know what his target is, and we don’t know where he’s going,” said Goss. “We don’t know if he’s finished yet.”

According to Goss, the cantina was packed that night, and everyone was running away.

“I wasn’t super scared at the time,” said Goss. “I was more concerned about what ‘where’s he at? What’s happening next? Which way do we need to go?’ Because if we go one way, it could be bad. If we go another way, it could also be bad.”

Goss said her group eventually made their way out the restaurant’s side door, and then safely home. But before she even left the cantina, she said the Grand Junction Police Department was already on the scene.

“It was so amazing how fast the cops were there to step in and be there and be professional at what they do,” said Goss. “So that was pretty awesome to see.”

The Grand Junction Police Department said officers were already in the area on an unrelated call when the officers themselves heard the gunshots. By the time officers arrived on scene, the suspect had already left. Multiple witnesses called 911 and gave the officers descriptions of the suspect.

Officers tracked down 28-year-old Richard Farmer less than a block away from the scene. Officers said they also found a gun in a vehicle that Farmer was riding in as well.

He was booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on multiple charges including menacing with a weapon and illegally possessing a concealed firearm among other charges.

Farmer has since been released from jail with a $3,000 P.R. bond.

