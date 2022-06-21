Moisture and clouds increasing the next few days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny skies are back once again across the Western Slope for our Tuesday morning. Mostly clear to clear skies through the overnight hours had most of us off to another cool start to the day, with several places in the lower to middle 40s and even some middle to upper 30s in the higher elevations. Sunny skies continue through the early portions of the afternoon, then we’ll gradually see clouds increase from there. High temperatures will wind up in the middle to upper 80s in Grand Junction and Montrose. Partly cloudy skies settle in across the region overnight tonight and into early Wednesday morning with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Here comes the rain again

Similar to what we saw this past weekend, abundant moisture will start to surge northward across the Western Slope starting on Wednesday. Best rain chances on Wednesday afternoon should stay along and south of the San Juan Mountains, but one or two isolated showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across the central portions of the Western Slope. Rain chances will continue to improve into Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely across a good portion of the region by the afternoon. We’ll continue to carry slight chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and into the early portions of the start of next week.

Country Jam forecast update

While rain chances from Thursday through Saturday have increased a little since yesterday, the overall thinking for Country Jam hasn’t changed very much. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Thursday, but we could still see some more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday as well. We should not see an all-day rain any day during the festival, and there is also a chance that we could stay dry on any combination of those days. Don’t cancel your plans for Country Jam, but have alternative plans in mind in case Mother Nature interrupts the festivities at times. Best rain chances will be during and just after peak daytime heating each afternoon, then most showers and storms should start to dissipate through the evenings.

