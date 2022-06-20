Advertisement

Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault

100 block of Independent Avenue.
100 block of Independent Avenue.(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of robbery and domestic assault among other charges.

32-year-old Steven Johnson is accused of punching out a window at a home on the 100 block of Independent Avenue around 8:30 pm on June 18. Police said a victim was struck in the face during the altercation and was seriously injured.

Johnson was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center, facing multiple charges including first degree burglary, second degree assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Living Mobile Home Park
Two families displaced after overnight house fire
Michigan State Police found two toddlers face down in a pond.
2 missing toddlers found in Michigan pond, declared dead
The Delta County Sheriff's Office and Cedaredge Police on scene of a suspected murder. Courtesy...
Man found dead in driveway in Cedaredge
KJCT News at 5:30 - First Warn Weather
Possible flash flooding concerns as monsoon moisture and scattered showers continue this weekend
Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant

Latest News

Near 7th Street and Main Street
Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant
Country Living Mobile Home Park
Two families displaced after overnight house fire
Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado summer games return to Grand Junction
Dried up brushes due to drought conditions
Drought conditions affecting the community