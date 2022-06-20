Grand Junction Police arrest man accused of burglary, domestic assault

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of robbery and domestic assault among other charges.

32-year-old Steven Johnson is accused of punching out a window at a home on the 100 block of Independent Avenue around 8:30 pm on June 18. Police said a victim was struck in the face during the altercation and was seriously injured.

Johnson was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center, facing multiple charges including first degree burglary, second degree assault, domestic violence, criminal mischief and violation of a protection order.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.