Black Citizens and Friends host Juneteenth Celebration

Black Citizens and Friends host Juneteenth Celebration((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:08 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “Juneteenth celebrates the Emancipation Proclamation signed into law, but more specifically, it celebrates the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas in 1865 found out nearly two years when it was signed into law,” said Rommel James McClaney Jr., a Black Citizens and Friends member.

He stated Juneteenth is part of the fabric of America.

“Black people and people of color, again truly institutional in the country we have, and with this holiday, we have a chance to celebrate all those people who were a part of this country who helped grow it into the country that it is and then celebrate equity, diversity, and equality for all here in America.”

McClaney added a couple of ways the community can celebrate Juneteenth not just today but throughout the year.

“First of all, it’s supporting celebrations like these in their community and other communities,” said McClaney. “It’s educating themselves more about Juneteenth, more about systemic racism and finally supporting black-owned businesses, as well as businesses that support inclusivity and equity.”

