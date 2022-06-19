Possible flash flooding concerns as monsoon moisture and scattered showers continue this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flash Flood Watch is currently active in Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, and Rio Blanco until 10 pm tonight. The main area of focus is Glenwood Canyon, with the Grizzly Creek burn scar that can produce mudslides if enough rain has fallen.

We will continue to experience widespread scattered showers across the Western Slope throughout the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours. Monsoon moisture from the south is getting fed into the Western Slope. Our jet stream is a classic textbook meridional (or wave-like pattern) flow in the upper atmosphere. The pattern allows for high and low-pressure systems to become present. The change in direction from high and low-pressure systems allows that moisture to get pulled into the Western Slope. The pattern will continue into the nighttime and overnight hours, where temperatures will fall into the lower 60s for Grand Junction and Montrose with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

When tomorrow rolls around, conditions will be pretty similar to today. There is still a chance that the Grand Valley can receive more scattered showers and even a thunderstorm in the area. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose as the high. Progressing into the evening and nighttime hours, most of the system will have cleared the Western Slope, but there is still a chance that some higher elevations can continue having scattered showers.

By the start of the workweek, conditions will return to remaining dry in Grand Junction and for many locations across the Western Slope. While temperatures will stay in the lower 80s for the Grand Valley and Montrose, we will slowly see these temperatures rise as we progress throughout the remainder of the week. In Grand Junction, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s by the start of the weekend, whereas Montrose will hover into the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

