Man arrested after firing shots near popular restaurant

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department arrested a man who’s accused of firing multiple shots into the ground near a popular restaurant in downtown Grand Junction.

28-year-old Richard Farmer was booked into the Mesa County Detention Center last night, after witnesses said he fired several shots into the ground near the Ciara Cantina, near 7th Street and Main Street in Grand Junction around 12:45 am.

GJPD said officers were already near that area responding to an unrelated call and those officers heard several shots. When officers arrived the suspected shooter had already left the scene. Multiple witness told police a man fired several shots and took off. Witnesses described the suspect.

Police said Farmer was found less than a block away from the shooting. Police also found a gun in the vehicle Farmer was riding in. He was arrested on multiple charges, including menacing with a weapon, illegally possessing a concealed firearm among other charges.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.