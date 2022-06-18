On-and-off showers and thunderstorms likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger is elevated through this evening. A Red Flag Warning continues until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means conditions are favorable for fires to start and spread rapidly. Increasing showers and thunderstorms over the weekend will help taper the fire danger, but dry thunderstorms are possible early this evening. Dry thunderstorms could spike the fire threat before it begins easing this weekend. Dry thunderstorms can spark fires with lightning and then spread the flames with 40-50 mph wind gusts if they form.

Showers This Evening

Rain will be most common over the mountains this evening, and even there, some areas will stay dry tonight. Showers and thunderstorms that move over the valleys will likely produce abundant virga. That’s just rain that falls from the clouds and evaporates before reaching the ground. That’s where the dry thunderstorm potential comes from.

Rainy Weekend At Times

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across Western Colorado this weekend. Rain can fall heavily at times. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially on and around recent burn scars from wildfires. Some areas may not get a single drop of rain this weekend. Those of us who get rain can get between a tenth of an inch and a half inch over two days. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially just south of our area. Up to an inch or two of rain could fall over the San Juans around Durango and Telluride. Areas where upslope winds set up along the hills will be favored for the heaviest rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or thunderstorms, especially this evening. We’ll cool from 80s to 70s by just after 8 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 65 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be most abundant amid the higher elevations. Rain can fall heavily at times, and thunderstorms can produce wind gusts over 40 mph. High temperatures will be near 84 degrees around Grand Junction and 82 degrees around Montrose. Be especially weather aware in the afternoon and evening if your plans involve being outdoors. Lightning is likely, and is one of the most deadly weather-related issues in Colorado.

Looking Ahead

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, some areas may stay dry, but rain can fall heavily where it falls. High temperatures will range from upper 70s to mid 80s.

Dry weather will return on Monday, even if a few showers form. Gradual warming next week will bring 90s back to the forecast for the second half of the week. Lingering monsoon monsoon moisture south of us over New Mexico may try to sneak north late next week. That could mean at least a few showers for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.